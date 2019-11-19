Man accused in Vanderburgh Co. chase in custody in Kentucky

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man deputies say jumped into the Ohio River after a chase in September is in custody in Kentucky.
Jeremiah Keen was booked into the Allen County, Kentucky Jail just a few days after the chase, and he’s been there ever since, but a warrant for additional charges was just issued earlier this month.
Court documents show Keen is accused of taking a truck from David Enterprises on Hogue Road.
Deputies say, In the early morning hours of September 6, the chase began when the truck was spotted near Burdette Park.
They say it ended when Keen got out of the truck on Old Henderson Road and jumped into the river.
Crews searched for him for several hours.
Court documents show Keen was in contact with family after he disappeared.
