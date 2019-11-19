Grandview Tower elevator working again, management says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Management at Grandview Tower tells us one of the building’s elevators, which was broken down yesterday, is now operating again.
We previously reported their elevators in the building were not working. That caused a number of residents, some in wheelchairs, to become trapped, some on high floors of the building.
Managers at the building tell us their other elevator is in the process of being replaced.
According to Indiana state records, those elevators were installed in 1979.
They tell us replacing the elevator is a three-month process.
