Evansville man charged with rape of child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing rape and criminal confinement charges after an incident police say happened in September.
Police say the victim, who is under the age of 15, came forward to staff at her school.
She told them 28-year-old Jerell Greer pinned her down, held his arm across her back, and committed a sexual act.
Officers say the girl immediately told her mother, but the mother did not report it.
Police say when they interviewed Greer, he told them he was sorry if he did anything, but it was because he was drunk.
Greer was booked into jail Monday evening. He’s being held without bond.
