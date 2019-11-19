Early Clouds & Scattered Rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Low clouds and scattered rain will keep temps in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain then skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Southerly winds will push temps into the lower 50's.
Wednesday is setting up to be the weather gem of the week and the warmest in 10-days. Expect partly sunny skies with high temps in mid to upper 50’s.
A low pressure system will bring rain and windy weather Thursday as high temps climb into the lower 60′s. Most of the rain will end Friday morning. A cold front will sweep in the upper 40′s during the day and it will remain chilly through the weekend.
