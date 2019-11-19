Eagles going to NCAA II Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the first time in 21 years, the University of Southern Indiana women’s soccer team has received a bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The eighth-seeded Screaming Eagles (12-6-2) will play top-seeded and number one-ranked Grand Valley State University (19-1-0) in the first round of the Midwest Regional in Allendale, Michigan. Date and time are to be announced.
The bottom half of the Midwest Regional bracket features fourth-seeded Ashland University (14-4-1) and fifth-seeded McKendree University (15-3-3).
The winners of the USI-GVSU and Ashland/McKendree match advances to play for the right to advance to the Midwest Regional championship game against the winner of the second half of the Midwest bracket. The second half of the Midwest bracket includes second-seeded Walsh University (16-4-0), third-seeded University of Findlay (14-2-1), sixth-seeded Rockhurst University (14-5-0) and seventh-seeded Universty of Indianapolis (13-4-1).
Dates and times for the regional championship game are to be announced.
The Central Region will host the Midwest and its regional championship game, in addition to the NCAA II quarterfinal match December 5-8. The site, exact dates, and times are to be determined.
USI, which was the seventh seed in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament, earned the league’s automatic qualifier and its first conference championship after advancing on penalty kicks over McKendree University Sunday. The USI-McKendree GLVC championship match was a scoreless tie after two overtimes before the Eagles prevailed in tie-breaking penalty kicks, 4-3.
The Eagles’ only appearance in the NCAA II Tournament was in 1998 when they defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on the road, 2-1, in double-overtime in the opening round, but lost to Ashland University in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, 1-0, in triple-overtime at Strassweg Field.
Coverage of all of the Eagles’ action in the NCAA II Midwest Regional, including links for live stats, audio and video broadcasts, can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. More information about the NCAA II Women’s Soccer Tournament can be found at NCAA.com, including the bracket for the entire 56-team field.
The 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship will be held at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, December 12-14, and will be hosted by Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania and SportsPITTSBURGH.
Text Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.