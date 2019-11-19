Eagles going to NCAA II Tournament

The winners of the USI-GVSU and Ashland/McKendree match advances to play for the right to advance to the Midwest Regional championship game against the winner of the second half of the Midwest bracket. The second half of the Midwest bracket includes second-seeded Walsh University (16-4-0), third-seeded University of Findlay (14-2-1), sixth-seeded Rockhurst University (14-5-0) and seventh-seeded Universty of Indianapolis (13-4-1).