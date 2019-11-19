A busy weekend is spurring an economic boost in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Weekend events create economic boost in Owensboro. Local businesses and hotels profited from two big events.
Tourism produces more than $218 million of spending in Owensboro.
“This weekend really highlighted the multitude of different events that Owensboro brought that helped signify those dollars being spent," said Mark Calitri, President and CEO of Visit Owensboro.
Thousands came to town this weekend for The Chamber of Young Professionals Summit and the CASA Conference.
“Our businesses were majorly impacted, our restaurants were reporting an hour and a half wait times, the hotels were full, downtown was buzzing with people and the money that they bring to town," said Calitri.
Calitri says this weekends events alone produced spending of more than $116,000. He says this exceeds typical weekend averages.
Sharon NeSmith with the Hampton Inn and Suites says hotels were almost sold out.
“We’re very lucky from a hotel standpoint because we have our Owensboro Convention Center and we have our convention and visitors bureau and they’re out there finding reasons for people to come to Owensboro and of course hotels and where your staying is a very important part of that," said Sharon NeSmith, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites.
Officials with Visit Owensboro say they’re continually working to build the cities tourism economy. They say 2020 should be a big year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.