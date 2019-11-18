USI Women’s Soccer Headed to NCAA Tournament

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Soccer captured its first Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament championship by defeating McKendree University in penalty kicks, 4-3, after battling to a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon at Woehrle Athletics Complex in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The GLVC Tournament title automatically punches the Screaming Eagles’ ticket to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
The GLVC seventh-seeded Screaming Eagles, who go to 12-6-2 overall, will discover their destination in the NCAA II Tournament Monday at 5 p.m. when the tournament pairings are announced. The NCAA II Tournament will be the first for the Eagles since 1998 when they advanced to the national quarterfinals, falling to Ashland University at Strassweg Field.
USI won the shootout after battling McKendree, who goes to 15-3-2, to a double-overtime tie. Junior defender Madelyne Juenger led off the shootout for USI by converting the first penalty kick, followed by sophomore forward Katlyn Andres and senior midfielder/forward Caroline Canoy before junior forward Maggie Winter converted on the deciding penalty kick.
Between the posts, USI goalkeeper Maya Etienne sealed the shootout win by making saves on McKendree’s third and fifths attempts. Etienne also posted her 11th shutout of the season, making seven saves against 18 total shots in the tie portion of the contest.
During regulation and the two overtime periods, USI had a 19-18 lead in shots, 9-7, on-goal, while McKendree had the advantage in corner kicks, 8-2.
Continued live post-season coverage of USI Women’s Soccer can be found at GoUSIEagles.com.
