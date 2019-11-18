Today was certainly a “Big Monday” for Evansville basketball

When all was said and done, the Purple Aces had shocked the college basketball world, coming away with a 67-64 win. The upset marked the first time in program history that Evansville had beaten the top-ranked team in the country, and snapped Kentucky’s 52 game home winning streak over unranked non-conference opponents. After an 89-71 win over IU-Kokomo on Thursday, Coach McCarty and the Aces are sitting at 3-0 on the season as they await a home matchup with SMU tonight.