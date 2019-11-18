Story walk unveiled at Moreland Park

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, you can now take learning outside.
City leaders gathered Monday for the unveiling of a “story walk” at Moreland Park.
This is the first story walk in Owensboro and the third in Kentucky.
It’s made up of metal posts placed throughout the park.
On each post there’s a two-page spread of a story book.
Parents and kids can walk from post to post to read an entire picture book.
Shannon Sandefur with the Daviess County Public Library says she was introduced to the idea a few years ago, and it just stuck with her.
So when Owensboro Health put out a grant application, she says she knew she had to jump on the opportunity.
“We really do hope that it encourages that conversation to take place with children and their parents. It will introduce those new concepts, those new words, and just give the most fun memories just to enjoy, ‘Oh hey I remember going to the park with my mom and reading a story.’ You know things like that,” said Sandefur.
The Daviess County Public Library will be changing the story every six weeks
