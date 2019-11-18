POLICE: Three dead including shooter at Duncan, OK Walmart

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on Monday morning. Police were initially dispatched just before 10 a.m.
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford tells us that three people were killed outside the store near a vehicle. One of the people killed is the shooter.
Ford says the gun used was a handgun.
All of Duncan Public Schools has been placed on lock down until they are given the all clear from law enforcement.
You can count on us to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.