Police looking for suspects in Owensboro home invasion

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a home invasion in Owensboro.
Police say shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday four men force their way into a home in the 800 block of Walnut Street.
We’re told someone in the home confronted the suspects and one of the men then fired a shot before the suspects ran away.
Police say there were multiple people inside the home when the home invasion happened, but no one was hurt.
Anyone with information about what happened should call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
