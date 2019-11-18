Police investigating burglary at Henderson auto dealership

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police are looking for information into a burglary at Henderson Chevrolet.
That’s on the main strip of Highway 41.
Police say the store manager told them the body shop door was broken into sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning. Officers say several items were missing, like tools, a security system, TV and printer.
There are no suspects right now.
If you know anything, call Henderson police or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
