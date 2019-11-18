One person dead after Hwy 431 crash in Daviess Co., Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died after a crash in Daviess County.
The three-vehicle crash happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday on Hwy 431 at Hill Bridge Rd.
The sheriff’s office says four people were hurt in the crash and they were all taken the hospital. One of the people later died.
The names of the people involved have not been released.
The road was closed for about three hours while crews worked the scene and conducted accident reconstruction.
The road opened back up around 8:30 a.m.
