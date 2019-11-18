New UE program aims to increase number of teachers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new program at the University of Evansville is making it easier for high school students to become teachers.
The Early Start Education Program is a thirteen credit hour program that includes courses needed to receive an education major.
University officials say even if enrolled students decide later they want to change their major all of the courses can go towards a student’s general education credits that they need to graduate.
“We know that there are a lot of students in high school that are interested in education and there are some that are still on the fence and they think that they might be a teacher," said Sharon Gieselmann, the University of Evansville Education Department Chair. "This program will really help them make that decision a little earlier and one of the goals of the program is to try to get more teachers out into the field.”
Any interested students can apply to the program.
The first set of classes will start during the upcoming spring semester.
