Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool and cloudy start to the workweek. We do have some warmer weather on the way, but rain is also likely.
Tonight will be cloudy with temperatures falling through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday morning. We may get a stray shower, but most of the night will be dry.
We have another mostly cloudy day on tap Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 50s. A few light, scattered showers are possible, mainly in the morning, as a weak weather system moves through our region.
Some of the clouds will begin to clear Tuesday night, and we will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday. Our winds will also shift Wednesday and start to bring warmer air up from the south. That will help our temperatures climb into the upper 50s to near 60° Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as that warmer air keeps flowing into the Tri-State. Morning lows will be in the mid 40s with afternoon highs in the low 60s. However, scattered showers are also likely Thursday as a cold front moves in from the west.
That cold front will move through late Thursday night into early Friday morning, ushering in some colder air from the north and dropping our high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s for the end of the week.
Just as that cold front moves out, a low pressure system will move into our region from the south-southwest. It looks like the chance for heavier rain and thunderstorms will stay to our south, but the northern edge of that system will clip the Tri-State, keeping scattered rain chances in our forecast through Saturday morning. However, that path of that system could still change, so keep checking back for more updates.
