Mostly Cloudy & Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clouds will keep temperatures above freezing this morning in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy to mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of drizzle early. High temps will remain below normal in the upper 40’s.
Tuesday will be brighter and slightly warmer. There is a slight chance of rain early then skies becoming partly sunny. Southerly winds will push temps into the lower 50’s. Wednesday will bring the warmest weather in 10-days. Expect mostly sunny skies as temps climb to 60-degrees.
A low pressure system will bring rain and windy weather Thursday as high temps climb into the lower 60’s. A cold front will sweep in the upper 40’s Friday and it will remain chilly through the weekend.
