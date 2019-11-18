Name released of man who died after tree fell on him in Daviess Co. Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is dead an accident in Daviess County.
The sheriff’s office says a call came in around 12:30 p.m. Sunday about a tree falling on someone in the 8300 block of 144.
We’re told 62-year-old Stanley Sheldon, of Lewisport, Ky., was cutting trees for firewood when it happened. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree Sheldon was chopping came down in the opposite direction as planned and fell on him.
Sheldon was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
