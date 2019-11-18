IU Day in Evansville was Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday was IU day in Evansville.
A part of the celebration was the opening of a brand new exhibit at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science.
The exhibit features art from Indiana University’s Eskenazi School of Art.
Also at the event, they gave out medals to IU graduates who have made a significant contribution to the Evansville community.
IU Trustee Patrick Shoulders told us the university has been trying to incorporate southwestern Indiana into the IU family.
“Now we have a downtown IU Medical Center campus, and today, we have our art faculties show here. We’ve had Archie Miller the basketball coach here over the last several months," said Shoulders. "So we’re trying to make sure that IU never forgets there are a lot of people in southwestern Indiana that love IU.”
If you missed the event on Sunday, you can still check out the art exhibit until the beginning of 2020.
