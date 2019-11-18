Man arrested after chase ends in crash on Hogue Road

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers were asked to avoid the 5500 block of Hogue Road for about 90 minutes Monday afternoon.
Deputies say a chase started at a credit union on University Drive after they responded to a report of fraudulent checks.
The chase lasted less than a minute and half before ending in a crash on Hogue Road.
A pole was snapped, and a truck has landed in the landscaping of a home.
The truck also hit the front of the home, and fire officials say it’s not the first time the same home has been hit by a vehicle.
Deputies say 30-year-old Eric Stucker of Evansville was arrested.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.