Man arrested after chase ends in crash on Hogue Road
By Jill Lyman | November 18, 2019 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated November 18 at 7:25 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers were asked to avoid the 5500 block of Hogue Road for about 90 minutes Monday afternoon.

Deputies say a chase started at a credit union on University Drive after they responded to a report of fraudulent checks.

The chase lasted less than a minute and half before ending in a crash on Hogue Road.

A pole was snapped, and a truck has landed in the landscaping of a home.

The truck also hit the front of the home, and fire officials say it’s not the first time the same home has been hit by a vehicle.

Deputies say 30-year-old Eric Stucker of Evansville was arrested.

