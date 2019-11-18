Heritage Hills wins Regional Championship for 10th time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills is a regional champion for the 10th time in program history. The Patriots beat Lawrenceburg on Saturday 22-0 to claim the title.
It was a masterful defensive performance by Heritage Hills as they only allowed 214 total yard to the Tigers and forced three big turnovers.
They also had a great offensive game. The Patriots rushed for 278 yards, which included all three of their touchdowns.
“Our line blocked very well," said Mark Doyle, senior lineman. "Our running back and quarterback made very good reads and it just happened to fall in line tonight. We got pretty much everything you can think of, power, speed on the edge, makes us really nice and very versatile.”
“It’s our line blocking and our backs getting in their blocks and then from there, I just take off and try to make plays for us,” said Cole Sigler, Heritage Hills senior. “We always say before the game, ‘it’s a great night to run the football,’ and I think we’ve done that pretty well the whole year, so we just gotta keep it going.”
“Nobody’s selfish, nobody has to get carries, we take what the defense gives us," said Coach Todd Wilkerson. "I thought Cole did a good job of reading his keys, gave it to Jacob, gave it to Jacob, pulled it a few times, and did a nice job.”
Heritage Hills now moves on to the Class 3A Semistate where they’ll face Danville on Friday at 7 p.m. at Danville.
