Contractor frustrated by deadline set fire to Mt. Vernon home, prosecutor says

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Mt. Vernon over the summer.
The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office says 40-year-old Andy Bates, of Mt. Vernon, intentionally set fire to a house in the 400 block of 8th St. back in July.
Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set in the basement and ultimately spread throughout the home.
According to the prosector’s office, Bates had been hired by the owner of the home for repairs in getting the home ready to rent. Bates told investigators that he became frustrated that he could not complete the repairs in the agreed-upon time.
The prosecutor’s office says Bates confessed to starting the fire in the basement of the home by using a torch to ignite trash and paper.
According to police records, the fire caused over $20,000 in damages to the home.
Bates is charged with arson and is currently being held in the Posey County Jail with bond set at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
