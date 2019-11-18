Artists add Christmas flair to windows in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Owensboro.
Frosty, Rudolph and Santa are filling empty window space thanks to a new project this year.
The Chamber Young Professionals teamed up with Puzzle Pieces and the Daviess County High School Fine Arts Society for fun Christmas designs.
Then the artists bundled up, and didn’t stop until their sketches came to life on the glass.
“This is a major project I’ve been a part of and it’s my first one and I wanted to make it memorable and for the Christmas parade,” artist Esha Patel said.
The Christmas parade is Saturday, November 23.
The artists hope you’ll stop by and take pictures in front of the designs.
A Kentucky Wesleyan student will also add to the window murals this week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.