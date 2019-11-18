Aces basketball off to hot start

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Aces basketball team is off to a great start to its season. They are 3-0 with wins over Ball State, Kentucky, and IU Kokomo.
Through those three games, UE has three players averaging double-digits in scoring per game: DeAndre Williams at 19 a game, K.J. Riley at 12 and Sam Cunliffe with 11 per game.
They also have eight players averaging over 20 minutes a game, something the team says is critical for its success.
“With the style of play that we have, it’s no secret that we want to get up and down as much as possible,” said John Hall, junior forward. “So you play like that guys are gonna get tired, and you’re gonna have to rotate and count on your bench a little more. Last year we had a decent bench, but I don’t think our bench was deep as it is this year. You know our guys coming off the bench provide great minutes.”
“Last year took a toll on our body playing a lot of minutes," said K.J. Riley, a senior guard. “So this year, we got a lot of guys with fresh legs, so it should be fine. We get a lot of possessions in, it’s just the whole time, so you gotta have a lot of guys.”
The Aces will hit the court Monday night against Southern Methodist at 6 p.m.
