Woman shot at west side party, deputies searching for shooter

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say a woman was shot early Sunday morning at a party.
They say it happened shortly before 2 a.m. at a house party on Roesner Road, which is on the west side.
Deputies say the woman was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital. They say her injuries are not life threatening.
Witnesses say they didn’t now the suspect, but described him as a man with dreadlocks.
Deputies say the investigation is on ongoing.
