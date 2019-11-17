Woman accused of ramming car, pushing it across the street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing several charges after an incident early Sunday morning.
Police say they were called to the Taco Bell on St. Joseph Avenue around 2:45 a.m. for a hit and run with injury.
They say they found the victim’s car near the liquor store parking lot across the street. It was crashed into a pole, and the driver was holding his arm and screaming in pain.
A witness, who was with the victim, told police there was a woman in the Taco Bell drive through who appeared to be drunk.
The witness said the woman was blaring music and honking her horn to get the attention of the Taco Bell workers.
She says the victim confronted the woman, parked his car in front of her, and called police.
That’s when she says the woman started ramming the victim’s car, and ran it into a pole.
The victim’s arm was seriously hurt when it became pinned between the car and pole.
The victim was able to get out of his car, but the witness says the woman continued to ram his car across St. Joseph Avenue and into another pole near the liquor store.
The witness says the woman then drove away.
Using the license plate number, police say they were able to find the woman, Jacqueline Nance, at her home on W. Illinois Street.
Officers say Nance appeared to be extremely intoxicated, and a blood draw was taken at the hospital.
They say the victim’s arm was broken in several places.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.