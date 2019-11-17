Police: Drunk driver hits fence at Dress Plaza, found passed out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a driver hit the fence at Dress Plaza Saturday, and he was more than five times the legal alcohol limit.
Officers say the crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m.
The caller said the driver was slumped over in the truck.
When police arrived, they say they found 37-year-old Joshua Herndon passed out with the doors locked.
Officers say they were able to wake him up and get him to open the door. They say they had to help him out of the truck and get his license out of his wallet.
They say he could barely stand and had no idea where he was or what day or time it was.
Police say Herndon’s blood alcohol level was .408.
He was arrested on several charges including OMVWI with at BAC of .15% or more, OMVWI with a prior conviction, and driving on a suspended license.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.