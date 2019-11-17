Mater Dei vs Triton Central 2A Regional football highlights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mater Dei Wildcats traveled to Fairland, Indiana on Saturday to take on Triton Central.
Triton Central has never won a regional championship while Mater Dei has won 12, but none since 2014.
In the end, Triton Central took down Mater Dei 13-7, ending their postseason while walking away with their first regional championship.
“We made some mistakes, we gave them the first turnover, they had it on the one-yard line, that’s the difference in the game right there,” said Mater Dei coach Mike Goebel. “That and the fact taking the 3rd quarter away, we didn’t have one offensive play. That’s a credit to them, but we were a better team than we showed today, and that’s disappointing for these seniors, disappointing for our fans. I think they realize what could’ve been and what is not.”
“Ever since the beginning of June, we’ve been going 6 a.m. workouts, practicing three hours after school and it’s all over now,” said Luke Kassenbrock, Mater Dei senior. “Just the grinds over with and it just sucks.”
Mater Dei ends it’s great 2019 season run with a record of 10-3.
