Man stabbed during domestic fight, woman arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police have arrested a woman after a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers say they were first called to the hospital because of a report of a shooting victim.
It was then discovered the man had not been shot, but had been stabbed in the stomach.
They say he had damage to his intestines and had to have emergency surgery.
Police say he had been taken to the hospital by three women, including his girlfriend, Cherice Cobb.
Witnesses told police that Cobb had stabbed the victim during an argument at their home on Chateau Drive.
Police say the found a blood trail to the door, and more blood in a bedroom with a knife laying in plain view.
Officers say Cobb told them her boyfriend had been holding her down and she was afraid he was going to hit her.
She said she swung the knife around, but didn’t remember actually stabbing the victim.
Her charges include battery with a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury.
We have reached out to the hospital for the victim’s condition.
