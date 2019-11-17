Jasper Police: 2 arrested after $1K shoplifting attempt

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been booked in the Dubois County Jail after a shoplifting attempt at the Jasper Walmart.
Police say 23-year-old Jessica Adams tried to leave the store at 6 a.m. Sunday with more than $1,000 worth of items.
They say she ran from the store and got into a car driven by 31-year-old Matthew Cronin of Tell City.
Officers say when they pulled the car over at Baden Strasse and Newton Street, Adams got out and ran, disobeying commands to stop.
After a short chase, police say she was arrested.
Authorities say she had warrants for several other charges. According to the jail website, those charges include neglect of a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and possession of salvia.
Cronin was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license and criminal trespass. Police say he is banned from Walmart.
