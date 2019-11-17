Heritage Hills vs Lawrenceburg 3A Regional football highlights

“It’s special for this group because they’ve done the right things,” said Heritage Hills coach Todd Wilkerson. “Had a great offseason, great kids, great group, having a lot of fun. Played a great game 22-0 against an outstanding Lawrenceburg team, I just couldn’t be prouder of them. We had to get used to their speed, early on they moved the ball pretty well, but we made plays when we needed to. I’m very pleased with our defense.”