Heritage Hills vs Lawrenceburg 3A Regional football highlights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Heritage Hills Patriots were aiming for their 10th regional championship on Saturday. It would be their first since 2014.
They had to travel nearly three hours east of Lincoln City to take on Lawrenceburg.
However, the trip was well worth it as Heritage Hills won the regional championship 22-0.
“It’s special for this group because they’ve done the right things,” said Heritage Hills coach Todd Wilkerson. “Had a great offseason, great kids, great group, having a lot of fun. Played a great game 22-0 against an outstanding Lawrenceburg team, I just couldn’t be prouder of them. We had to get used to their speed, early on they moved the ball pretty well, but we made plays when we needed to. I’m very pleased with our defense.”
“We knew that it was gonna take a lot of hard work and dedication and we definitely had that ready at practice every day," said Phoenix Rodgers, Heritage Hills senior. "And we definitely do our best to keep going, keep truckin’ on.”
Heritage Hills will now play at Danville next weekend in the Class 3A Semistate.
