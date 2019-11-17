Hawg N Sauce hosts give-back for Grant Johnson

MT.VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Support continues to pour in for a West Side Nut Club member who was hurt in an accident at this year’s Fall Festival.
Grant Johnson’s condition is improving, and the community continues to show how much they care.
Hawg N Sauce has been serving up food for 10 years, and on Saturday, they decided to hold a fundraiser with a portion of the night’s proceeds going to help the Johnson family.
“Our friend was hurt during the Fall Festival, and so we’re trying to help out,” said family friend Kristina Kuebler.
Lucky for them, Hawg N Sauce had a busy night.
Many say giving the proceeds to Grant Johnson and his family was a no brainer.
“Grant says friends are family, and so we act like family, and we’re too help and support," said Kuebler.
Grant was sent to the hospital after falling off an ATV during the Fall Festival.
According to the Facebook page Nuts for Grant, he has been in the rehabilitation hospital for almost two weeks.
It says he can speak clearly, he’s working on regaining strength in his legs and is doing well in his cognitive therapy sessions.
