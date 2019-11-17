Evansville home damaged by fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters were called to a home late Saturday night.
They say fire broke out in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Fire officials say two people were home at the time and reported the smell of burning wires.
They say there was heavy smoke in the attic, and it took a little more than 15 minutes to put out.
Officials say fire damage was contained to the attic, but there is water damage to rest of the house.
No one was hurt.
Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Dispatchers say firefighters were called back out to the home because of a report of smoke shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, but the fire had not rekindled.
