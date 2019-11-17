Deputies: Drunk driver flips car into ditch, walks home

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing OMVWI and hit and run charges after deputies say he crashed his car in Vanderburgh County.
Deputies say they were called late Friday night to the area of Darmstadt Road and Dress Lane because a car was upside down in a ditch.
When they arrived, they say the driver could not be found.
Deputies say they ran the plate and discovered the car belongs to 34-year-old Andrew Ungethiem.
They say they went to his house, which is about half a mile away, and Ungethiem answered the door.
Deputies say he asked “is this about the accident?”
They say he told them he was on the way home with his wife, crashed, then they walked home.
Deputies say he didn’t report the crash, which also caused damage to the property he hit.
They say they could smell alcohol on Ungethiem and he failed field sobriety tests.
Deputies say he measured .100 on a portable breath test.
