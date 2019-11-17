Cool and mostly cloudy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We may get a few light showers overnight as a weak cold front swings through our region, but not everyone will see the rain as that line of showers will be dwindling by the time it makes it to the Tri-State. Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s by Monday morning under mostly cloudy skies.
Although we may get a few peeks of sunshine, Monday looks mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 40s. A stray shower is possible, mainly in the morning, but we will most likely stay dry.
Tuesday looks very similar. We will see more clouds than sunshine, and an isolated shower cannot be completely ruled out, though it looks unlikely. However, Tuesday will be a bit warmer. Morning lows will still be in the mid 30s, but we will climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon.
Our skies will clear Tuesday evening, and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 60s, but that sunshine won’t last.
A low pressure system and its adjacent cold front move in from the west Wednesday night, and rain is likely Thursday. Despite the rain, Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Once that cold front moves through, the rain will push off to our east on Friday, but our winds will shift, and colder air will filter in from the north, dropping our high temperatures into the mid to upper 40s.
Another low pressure system will move through to our south-southeast during the weekend. Right now, it looks like we will dodge the bulk of that system, but we may catch a few showers on the backside Saturday or Sunday. However, that is still a full week away, so the path of that system could easily change.
