Sheriff’s Office: Bicknell boy dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing roadway

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An 8-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the roadway in Knox County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities say it happened around 6:50 Friday night on State Road 67, near the intersection of Alexander Street.
Authorities identified the boy as Micah Chambers of Bicknell, Indiana.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation shows that Chambers was crossing the roadway from the McDonalds parking lot towards the Bicknell roller rink when he was struck.
The accident is still under investigation by the Know County Sheriff’s Office.
