Man tries to steal martial artist’s wallet, gets kneed in the face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A robbery in Evansville ended in a lot of pain for the suspect.
According to a police report, the robbery happened Thursday evening at an apartment building in the 1000 block of Fulton Pkwy.
The victim told police that when he tried to go into his apartment, someone grabbed his wallet from his hand and took off running. The victim chased the suspect down the apartment stairs and outside the building.
The victim said he caught up with the suspect and used his martial arts skills to take the suspect to the ground and knee him in the face. The suspect dropped the wallet at that point and took off running through a park.
The report says the victim sustained several minor cuts during the struggle but didn’t receive any medical treatment.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Evansville Police Dept. or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
