EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs will flirt with 50 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a few widely scattered showers late Sunday night and before sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will continue a slow climb to the lower 60s by Wednesday and then the mid to upper 60s on Thursday. A cold front will bring a chance for showers on Thursday anf Friday, and will also pull temps back into the 40s by next weekend. Normal temps this time of year are 56/36.