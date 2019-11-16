GOP Chairman: More votes found, unlikely to change results for 2nd Ward race

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Republican Evansville City Council Candidate Natalie Rascher and the GOP are considering asking for a recount in last week’s elections.
The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office has counted 109 additional votes, closing the gap between Rascher and Democratic City Council member Missy Mosby from 31 votes to 19.
GOP Chairman Wayne Parke told 14 News, that most of the uncounted votes on election night were because of a machine error.
He says no decisions have been made about asking for a recount, saying the odds of reversing the results are low and it’s an expensive process.
The candidate has until November 19 to file for a recount, the chairman has until November 22.
