Bourbon Celebration: O.Z. Tyler’s rickhouse cleanup complete

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - O.Z. Tyler Distillery opened their doors free of charge Friday night.
The celebration comes after its rickhouse collapsed back in June, spilling out about 4,000 barrels of bourbon.
Everything is now cleaned up, which called for the party.
“We really did it to thank the community for everything," said Nicole Ebelhar, manager of visitor experience. "A lot of people were put out by the road closure, so we wanted to thank everyone for supporting us and helping us out and just dealing with it through the cleanup process.”
O.Z. Tyler is open on Saturday. Tours are $10 and they run at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.