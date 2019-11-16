Annual Tri-State’s Got Talent competition held Sat. at Eastland Mall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Eastland Mall’s food court wasn’t just filled with hungry shoppers on Saturday, but also talented people from all over the Tri-State.
The annual Tri-State’s Got Talent competition brought out talents of all kinds, from singers and musicians to hula-hoop acrobatics.
It was a competition filled with talent, but only one took home the prize of performing on the big stage in February as the last performer for The Really Big Show benefitting the Arc of Evansville.
“I feel great," said Brandon McCarty, the winner. "I honestly didn’t think I had it for a sec, but I’d say that I just love sharing my original songs for the public.”
Saturday’s winner is thinking of writing a brand new song for the big show in February, which will be co-hosted by our very own Jeff Lyons.
