Suspects in Evansville murder investigation facing new charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suspects in a murder investigation are now facing new charges.
Earlier this week, EPD arrested Angela Paul, her mother Joan Paul and Gary Anderson after a body was found buried under concrete in a garage where they once lived. When the three were arrested on Monday, all of them were charged with obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse, and failure to report a dead body.
On top of that, only Angela was charged with murder.
That all changed on Friday as the Prosecutor’s Office has now charged Joan and Anderson with murder as well.
The suspects told detectives that Evonne Pullen died back in September of 2018. The Coroner’s Office says her death was a result of blunt force trauma.
The suspects also told detectives that they buried her body in the garage behind the home, and moved out seven months later without telling anyone.
Right now, all three are being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. No bond has been set for Angela. Ss for Joan and Anderson, the bond remains at $500 cash and $5,000 surety.
However, the Prosecutor’s Office has filed a motion to modify their bonds.
