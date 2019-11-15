Special Report: Why Am I So Tired?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you feel tired all the time, you’re not alone. A recent study from Ball State University shows Americans are trending “sleepier.”
Many of the sleep-deprived cited in the study work in high-pressure jobs.
Evansville Police officer Ronald Harper works third shift. He’s been on the force for less than two years and has three young kids.
He does his best to keep cool under all that pressure.
Some nights he only gets two to four hours of sleep. Harper says it’s not always easy to function.
“Sometimes you’re a little more irritable, but for the most part as long as it’s not a slow night as long as you have calls things to do you’re pretty active your body is awake you’re aware of what’s going,” says Harper. “On when you do get home those two or three hours you sleep pretty good because you’re wore out by the time you’re done with your shift.”
And when Harper is finished with his shift, he goes to pick up the kids, so his wife can go to work.
As the Ball State study glaringly shows, Harper is not alone.
