Salvation Army modernizes Red Kettle project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle project is getting a huge upgrade.
Starting this year, you will be able to donate by using cash or your debit card. According to the development coordinator, the group will be using Apple Pay and Google Pay to receive donations
The coordinator says times are changing and many people are not carrying cash anymore.
“That does have an impact on the amount of money that goes into a kettle if you don’t have any cash in your pocket you know its like, ‘what can I do here,’” explains Development Coordinator Loren Carter.
The 129th Red Kettle campaign will start Thanksgiving and run until Christmas Eve.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.