Regional Preview: Mater Dei on the road at Triton Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s the regional week for teams in Indiana and Mater Dei is still plenty alive and kicking after rolling through the sectional
The Wildcats blasted Crawford County, jumped all over Linton, and then took care of North Knox last week to win the sectional title. Now, the 10-2 Wildcats are preparing for Triton Central Tigers.
The Tigers come into the regional 9-3 and riding a five-game winning streak. Mater Dei and Triton have met a couple of times in the regional in recent years with the Wildcats winning both meetings at home.
“Their defense is so solid,” explains Head Coach Mike Goebel. “They’re very good. They’ve given up few points. They’ve been shutting people down whenever and however they feel like. Our offense is going to be challenged and their offense is very versatile; they run about 100 formations.”
Mater Dei will continue their quest for a State Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Triton Central.
