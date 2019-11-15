Police: Driver with .31 BAC found passed out in ditch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after police say she tried to drive nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.
Police say they were called late Thursday night to Professional Blvd. because a woman was passed out in her car, in a ditch behind the building.
Officers say 29-year-old Sigourney Brinkmann had driven her BMW SUV through the parking lot and into the ditch.
They say she was unconscious behind the wheel, and it took several tried to wake her up.
Police say when she came to, the first thing Brinkmann said was “I’m drunk.”
They say she was very unsteady on her feet and became verbally abusive. Officers say they had to hold her up to keep her from falling.
Police say Brinkmann refused to take any field sobriety tests, but did take a portable breath test.
They say she registered .31 percent.
She was taken to hospital and then to jail.
