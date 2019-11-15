Neighborhood Watch: man rescued thanks crews for saving him

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A man and his wife got the chance to thank the firefighters who helped save his life.
Firefighters were called to Mulzer Crushed Stone in October after reports that there was something wrong with Jeremy Todd, who was operating a crane at the time. It turns out he had had a stroke.
Firefighters knew it would be tricky getting him out of the crane, so they set up a rope rescue and the ladder on the aerial truck. They were able to reach him within 25 minutes and he was flown to the hospital.
Earlier this week he got to thank those who helped him. Todd has been released from the hospital and continues to do outpatient rehabilitation.
