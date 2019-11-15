Touchdown Live Preview: Memorial Tigers vs Mooresville for Regional Championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Friday in November means playoff football around the Tri-State. Here in town, one local team is gearing up for the Regional Championship.
Making it this far means there’s only one thing on every team’s mind, a State Championship. Which is exactly what the Memorial Tigers are in search of.
After dominating conference foe, Central, last Friday, the Tigers earned their fourth straight Sectional Title and punched their ticket to this week for the 4-A Regional Championship.
Memorial has the home-field advantage after Mooresville took down East Central to earn their spot in this week’s game.
With a win, the Tigers will earn a Regional title and a spot in the Semi-State game next weekend.
