Local 5th-graders get jump start on college careers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Is it ever too early for kids to begin preparing for college? Well, a group of local fifth-graders got a head start at Ivy Tech Community College.
The community college said they welcomed fifth-graders from Fairlawn Elementary School to get a first-hand look at all the career opportunities existing in our world, and what attending college is like. The students toured the health-related labs, while also learning about robotics and welding.
"It feels really good inside because they're teaching us how to do something, and like learn about how we can help ourselves in the future," said Demairius Christian, a fifth-grader at Fairlawn Elementary School.
Christian said he plans on doing something with welding or robotics someday.
Now, Ivy Tech Community College said for many years they’ve had these learning days with young students. As for Fairlawn Elementary School, they said it’s never too early to start planning for college.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.