Local 911 dispatchers alerted by Facebook to possible dangerous situation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - When you dial 9-1-1 in Vanderburgh County, that call is answered at City-County Dispatch.
“We get your information, we get your location, you know, suspect description that sort of thing and we get help on the way as fast as possible,” said Deputy Director Carrie James.
James says most of the calls answered at City-County Dispatch come from local residents in need, but just before 9 on Friday morning, they received a call from Facebook.
“I am calling from Facebook in the instant response team about one of our users who has posted some content on a live video where he was threatening to commit suicide," said the Facebook employee.
The Facebook employee further explains that the person on the live video stream via Facebook was holding a razor, and had also taken pills. He also provided coordinates but did not know the user’s exact location.
“I just want to pass on everything that we have so hopefully somebody can reach him before he does something terrible,” said the employee.
Based on the coordinates, Evansville police officers were dispatched to a residence where they believed the user might live. EPD says that when officers arrived, the person who lived there had the same name as the account where the video was posted. That person claimed to have been sleeping and did not need help.
James says she is glad Facebook chose to look out for a person who may have been in need.
“Actually I was very impressed," she said. “You know, this is only the second time we’ve ever had a call like that, and I have never expected that we would receive one. So I am pretty impressed with Facebook for doing what they say they are going to do and keeping track of things."
EPD tells us it’s unclear if the person they spoke to at the residence was actually the person in the Facebook live video. However, they take all calls of this nature seriously.
