KYTC gears up for winter weather

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District No. 2 say when snow and ice come they have more than 200 workers trained on how to treat the roads.
The drivers are on call to operate dump trucks outfitted with snowplows. Chief District Engineer Deneatra Henderson says District No. 2 has the capacity to hold more than 25,000 pounds of salt.
She says they’re not fully stocked on the salt since this week’s weather event. But they’re working to fill the salt domes back up with this year’s brine, which is a mixture of salt and spray on calcium chloride.
“We spray that onto the salt for a couple of reasons," explains Henderson. “It increases the level of how it performs. We can actually melt snow down to 18 degrees if we spray it with that calcium chloride chemical before we apply it to the roadways. And it also helps the salt stick to the roadways instead of bouncing when we apply it.”
KYTC officials say to be safe, they prepare for a six month winter weather season.
